Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,843 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,411,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,162,000. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,535,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $117.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

