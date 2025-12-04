Jon Ayotte Sells 3,639 Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,475.08. The trade was a 6.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 491 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $11,685.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jon Ayotte sold 376 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $9,227.04.

Shares of EVER opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $988.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.46. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in EverQuote by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 595.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

