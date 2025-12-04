Insider Selling: PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Sells $150,750.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,207.54. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Flug sold 21,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $127,444.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Flug sold 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $90,900.00.

PNNT stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

