Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 5,054 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $127,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,636,706.80. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 913 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $22,998.47.

On Monday, November 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $18,212.37.

On Monday, November 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 718 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $18,072.06.

On Thursday, November 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $18,434.95.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $59,120.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,161 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $25,774.20.

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $81,105.10.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $7,803.84.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $163.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 104.99 and a quick ratio of 104.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

ACRES Commercial Realty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACR. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 target price on ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

