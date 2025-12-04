Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 90,466 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,466 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

