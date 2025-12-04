MetLife, Inc. $MET Stock Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,412,000 after acquiring an additional 585,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,410,000 after purchasing an additional 259,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after buying an additional 236,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

