John Nestor Sells 7,085 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) Director John Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $84,098.95. Following the sale, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This trade represents a 48.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth $406,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

