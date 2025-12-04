Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.93.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.14. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $436.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

