First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Pfizer worth $423,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.46. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

