Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $628.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.90. The company has a market capitalization of $782.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

