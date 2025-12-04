Towne Bank $TOWN Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,161 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Towne Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Towne Bank by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Towne Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

