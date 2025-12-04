First Horizon Corporation $FHN Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,037 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.9%

FHN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price target on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

