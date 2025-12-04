Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,679 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Wall Street Zen raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PHG stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

