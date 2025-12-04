Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 36,787 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,760 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.75. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total transaction of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

