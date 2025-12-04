Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,008 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 107.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.62%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

