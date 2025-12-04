Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after buying an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after acquiring an additional 555,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after acquiring an additional 426,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,218 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $80.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 7.30%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

