The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 205.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.