Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 209.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Warby Parker by 111.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,131,042.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $901,139.49. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661 in the last 90 days. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

