Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 464.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 236,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $99,697.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,634.02. This represents a 48.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,400 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 96,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,092.42. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $364,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile



Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

