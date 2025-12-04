Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,067,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,784,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after buying an additional 90,528 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,084,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Robert J. Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $823,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,673.07. This represents a 36.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $653,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,819.32. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $200.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

