Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 110,235 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.