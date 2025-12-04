Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,051 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,281 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.0%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

