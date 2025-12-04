CW Advisors LLC Buys 26,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after buying an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after buying an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

