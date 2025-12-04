NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) Head-To-Head Comparison

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SMS Alternatives and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SMS Alternatives alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetSol Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given SMS Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMS Alternatives is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $66.09 million 0.52 $2.92 million $0.04 72.50

This table compares SMS Alternatives and NetSol Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares SMS Alternatives and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 0.78% 1.30% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats SMS Alternatives on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMS Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SMS Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMS Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.