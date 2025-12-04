Financial Analysis: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) vs. Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alaska Air Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Japan Airlines pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alaska Air Group pays out 121.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.67 $706.45 million $0.95 9.78 Alaska Air Group $14.14 billion 0.37 $395.00 million $1.24 36.58

This table compares Japan Airlines and Alaska Air Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Japan Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alaska Air Group. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Japan Airlines and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 1 3.00 Alaska Air Group 2 0 12 0 2.71

Alaska Air Group has a consensus target price of $73.08, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.48% 11.17% 4.29% Alaska Air Group 1.06% 8.93% 1.85%

Volatility and Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Japan Airlines on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.