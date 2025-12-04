Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth $50,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $26.97.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.39%.The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

