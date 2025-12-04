Comparing Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DeFi Technologies and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 2 3.50 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Trevali Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Trevali Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Free Report)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.