Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$25.19.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$444.13 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

