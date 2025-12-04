Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Research raised Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Shoulder Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations Stock Up 0.2%

SI stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06. Shoulder Innovations has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoulder Innovations

In other Shoulder Innovations news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $821,813.15. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Ball bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,401.91. This trade represents a 5.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter worth $1,836,000.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoulder Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoulder Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.