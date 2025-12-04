First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,580 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 65,580 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $599,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $592.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.