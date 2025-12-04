Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
RANJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.
Randstad Stock Up 0.9%
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
About Randstad
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
