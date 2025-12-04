JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,046.60. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,445 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.