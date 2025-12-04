Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,029 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 241,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,445 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,199.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 400,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

