Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$1,154,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,255.26. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total value of C$623,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 421,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,394,465.88. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $2,242,120. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TSE PEY opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$14.57 and a 1-year high of C$22.93.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

