JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 9,374 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 81.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.83 and a 200-day moving average of $289.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $419.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.