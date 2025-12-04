JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF $ACWV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWV. Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,830.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of ACWV opened at $119.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $104.94 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

