GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in GATX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17. GATX Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.44 and a 12-month high of $178.26.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.21 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on GATX from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

