ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ING Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ING Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

