Aramark $ARMK Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 40,750.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 241.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1,323.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

