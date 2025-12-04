iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $172.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.