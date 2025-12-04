JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in QCR by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,560. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.45 million during the quarter. QCR had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

