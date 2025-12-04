JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,061 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,867,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

