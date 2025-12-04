JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 280.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.