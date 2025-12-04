JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 218.1% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

