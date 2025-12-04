JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,467 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 327,195 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,941,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avnet by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 739,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

AVT stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

