JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,404 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,594,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $41,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

HOMB opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Home BancShares’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

