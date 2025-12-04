JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,407,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,313,000 after buying an additional 887,580 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

