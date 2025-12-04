JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 737,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,302,000 after purchasing an additional 334,583 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Wingstop by 36.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $19,164,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average of $298.97. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.75. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

