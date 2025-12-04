Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.84 Million Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 8.9%

ACHR stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,160.17. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.