DigitalBridge Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,054 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 2.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 71.5% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,017,464 shares of company stock valued at $294,799,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

